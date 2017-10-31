LOOK: Lions' Golden Tate, wife's 'Game of Thrones' Halloween costumes take the throne

Tuesday is Halloween and it's not even 4 p.m. ET as I'm writing this, so there's still plenty of time for NFL players to submit their Halloween costumes into the unofficial best costume contest. With that being said, there's not much of a point in doing so.

That's because Lions receiver Golden Tate and his wife, Elise, already took the throne.

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Tate as Khal Drogo and -- takes deep breath -- Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons:

Mother of dragons & Drogo #KhalessiAndDrogo 🐉 #7monthspregnant+ #LionsHalloweenParty A post shared by e l i s e • t a t e🌻 (@mrsshowtimetate) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

As a "Game of Thrones" enthusiast -- some might say an obsessive -- I approve of the Tates' costume. Hopefully, though, Tate can avoid Khal Drogo's fate (spoiler alert: he dies in Season 1). To do so, he'll need to make sure he doesn't fight his teammates and his wife doesn't hire a sorceress to heal him after that fight. The bad news: Tate already has a bit of history with fighting teammates. So, it's definitely not impossible.

Tate and his wife got married in March, so this is their first Halloween as a married couple.

They're also expecting their first child together.

Dad, has a good ring to it right? God thank you for blessing us with your greatest gift, life. I'm excited to start another chapter. Imma be a dad! @mrsshowtimetate @elatephoto #mywifeisthebaddest A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

The Tates' Halloween costume next year better be Sam, Gilly, and their baby so that they can take the throne for a second straight year.