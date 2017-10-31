LOOK: Lions' Golden Tate, wife's 'Game of Thrones' Halloween costumes take the throne

This was perfect

Tuesday is Halloween and it's not even 4 p.m. ET as I'm writing this, so there's still plenty of time for NFL players to submit their Halloween costumes into the unofficial best costume contest. With that being said, there's not much of a point in doing so. 

That's because Lions receiver Golden Tate and his wife, Elise, already took the throne.

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Tate as Khal Drogo and -- takes deep breath -- Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons:

Mother of dragons & Drogo #KhalessiAndDrogo 🐉 #7monthspregnant+ #LionsHalloweenParty

A post shared by e l i s e • t a t e🌻 (@mrsshowtimetate) on

As a "Game of Thrones" enthusiast -- some might say an obsessive -- I approve of the Tates' costume. Hopefully, though, Tate can avoid Khal Drogo's fate (spoiler alert: he dies in Season 1). To do so, he'll need to make sure he doesn't fight his teammates and his wife doesn't hire a sorceress to heal him after that fight. The bad news: Tate already has a bit of history with fighting teammates. So, it's definitely not impossible.

Tate and his wife got married in March, so this is their first Halloween as a married couple.

Wow. The best week of my life from top to bottom. I got to marry the most beautiful woman on the planet. It was amazing having all our family and best friends out to Cabo to share our big week. 250 people flying to Cabo's largest destination wedding ever - we love y'all. Been getting texts and calls every day it was the best week of their lives... We concur. But it was our guests, who made each day so amazing... so unforgettable... our yacht party, karaoke nights, Cabo wabo, beach party, volleyball games, golf balls into the ocean, custom corn hole games, personalized notes everywhere in our fully rented out hotel, pool party- turned music video... leading up to our wedding of the century... my bride... this week... wow... the only thing left is to renew our vows next year and do this again... we will be having FOMO for the next 364 days. Guests- give us your favorite memories! We're making a book!! And add all ur pics to my wife's stream! (Text her if u need to be added) Special thanks to our planners @amyabbottevents it's taken us days to even comprehend this week. We literally love you & lauren

A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on

 They're also expecting their first child together.

The Tates' Halloween costume next year better be Sam, Gilly, and their baby so that they can take the throne for a second straight year.

