LOOK: Lions' Golden Tate, wife's 'Game of Thrones' Halloween costumes take the throne
This was perfect
Tuesday is Halloween and it's not even 4 p.m. ET as I'm writing this, so there's still plenty of time for NFL players to submit their Halloween costumes into the unofficial best costume contest. With that being said, there's not much of a point in doing so.
That's because Lions receiver Golden Tate and his wife, Elise, already took the throne.
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Tate as Khal Drogo and -- takes deep breath -- Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons:
As a "Game of Thrones" enthusiast -- some might say an obsessive -- I approve of the Tates' costume. Hopefully, though, Tate can avoid Khal Drogo's fate (spoiler alert: he dies in Season 1). To do so, he'll need to make sure he doesn't fight his teammates and his wife doesn't hire a sorceress to heal him after that fight. The bad news: Tate already has a bit of history with fighting teammates. So, it's definitely not impossible.
Tate and his wife got married in March, so this is their first Halloween as a married couple.
They're also expecting their first child together.
The Tates' Halloween costume next year better be Sam, Gilly, and their baby so that they can take the throne for a second straight year.
