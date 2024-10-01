Amon-Ra. St Brown is an All-Pro receiver, but he's got a pretty good arm, too. The Lions wideout completed a dime to teammate and Detroit quarterback Jared Goff during Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On the play, Goff play-faked to running back David Montgomery before flipping the ball to St. Brown, who stopped and planted his feet before lofting the ball over a defender and into Goff's waiting arms.

The play is a good example of the creativity of the Lions' offense, led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. It also speaks to the Lions' boldness when it comes to trying trick plays in key moments.

It's also an example of the athleticism of both St. Brown and Goff, who have developed into one of the league's best QB-WR duos during their time together in Detroit.