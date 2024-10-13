ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions returned to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys for the first time since their controversial 20-19 loss in Week 17 last season, and they were out for blood.

Up 10-3 in the second quarter, head coach Dan Campbell's bunch pulled out all the stops on a double flea-flicker to go up multiple scores. Quarterback Jared Goff tossed the football to running back David Montgomery, who handed the football to All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who then tossed the football back to Goff. The Detroit passer then rifled a perfect, arching laser right into the arms of All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta for the 52-yard touchdown. The Lions indicated they weren't messing around, going for the early kill shot and getting it to go up, 17-3, with 11:39 left in the first half.

Can the Cowboys battle back? Or will the Lions extend Dallas' losing streak at home to four games in a row (including postseason)? Stay tuned to our live blog to find out.