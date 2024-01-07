The Lions apparently weren't just aiming to beat the Vikings on Sunday. They may have also set out to poke fun at NFL officials, referencing their offensive line's infamous reporting-as-eligible penalty from Week 17, then successfully completing a pass to offensive tackle Dan Skipper, who reported as eligible multiple times against Minnesota.

Skipper was accused of wrongly reporting as an eligible receiver when the Lions attempted to score a go-ahead two-point conversion against the Cowboys last week; fellow tackle Taylor Decker caught the score, only to have it erased because officials didn't believe he reported. Coach Dan Campbell later admitted Detroit was attempting to confuse Dallas by having multiple players approach the referee before the play, but officials' apparent misinterpretation helped lead to a Cowboys win.

Sunday's game against the Vikings didn't even begin before the Lions referenced the controversy, posting video of Decker arriving to Ford Field with a caption about him "reporting" for duty. Decker then shared the video by claiming it wasn't him, but rather Dan Skipper, in the shot. Skipper then drew roars from the Lions crowd by overtly reporting as an eligible receiver on multiple snaps against the Vikings, setting up a deep catch from Amon-Ra St. Brown and then, to put a cherry on top, securing his own reception.

Skipper's catch came with Detroit up 13-6 on Minnesota halfway through the third quarter. Both sides traded big scores on ensuing drives, with the Vikings fighting to remain in the NFC wild-card hunt. However, the Bucs' victory over the Panthers, coupled with the Saints' win over the Falcons, eliminated the Vikings.