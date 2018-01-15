LOOK: Local newspapers perfectly encapsulate Saints, Vikings fans' feelings

Sunday's game between the Saints and Vikings was a game that had an NFC Championship game vibe to it. The Saints had been red hot behind a solid rushing attack and a bend-don't-break defense, whereas the Vikings had a don't-even-bend defense and a surprising face at the helm in Case Keenum. However, one team had to lose, and the closeness of the game mixed with the stakes made Stefon Diggs' touchdown catch as time expired all the more devastating for the Saints.

New Orleans is a party city, but if you listened closely you could almost hear the hush as Diggs turned up-field after making the catch with less than 10 second left. "Surely there's someone out of frame..." a million New Orleanians likely whispered at once. Then:

Front page of today’s New Orleans’ Times-Picayune: pic.twitter.com/7rXqiE8ToN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2018

The Times-Picayune about sums it up. Expletive. Expletive. Expletive. What else can you say after having a game in the bag?

In Minnesota, it's a very different vibe.

Minnesota has a very real shot of playing the Super Bowl at home for the first time in NFL history. And Diggs' utterly shocked face on the cover of The Star Tribune is a pretty good microcosm of how Vikings' fans were feeling. U.S. Bank Stadium exploded, and no one could believe the finish they just saw.

Few things can get the pulse of a fanbase just right like a local newspaper can. And both New Orleans and Minneapolis are still feeling their pulses returning to normal after Sunday's wild finish.