Does Mac Jones own a time machine? Two years ago, the newest member of the Patriots tweeted out a hilarious side-by-side photo of himself, not wearing a shirt, next to the infamous shirtless NFL scouting combine photo of Tom Brady from back in 2000.

On Thursday, the Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. So, Jones is likely going to get the chance to follow in Brady's footsteps in New England.

Brady has never been a huge fan of his iconic combine photo, so maybe he should look away from the Jones tweet.

It's obviously been well-documented that Brady wasn't a highly-touted prospect when he was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. However, Brady ended up thriving in head coach Bill Belichick's system and won six Super Bowls during his time in New England.

Jones certainly has a long way to go in terms of comparing himself to Brady. One step he is does have above Brady is that the former Alabama signal caller was highly-regarded as a draft prospect. There were several reports that suggested that the 49ers were thinking of taking Jones with the No. 3 pick. The 49ers ultimately decided on Trey Lance and Jones slid down to New England at No. 15.

Following Round 1, Belichick did confirm that Cam Newton will be the team's starting quarterback when the season opens in the fall. After a lackluster year from Newton, perhaps if he struggles yet again in 2021, Jones could get a chance to play as a rookie.