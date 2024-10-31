Leaning into a striking resemblance between the two, actor Macaulay Culkin went all out to dress as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for Halloween. Culkin, most famous for being the star of the "Home Alone" franchise, posted a picture of his costume to his Instagram account on the eve of Halloween.

Over the years, Burrow's looks have been compared directly to Culkin's in his youth, creating a natural opportunity for Culkin to wear a Burrow jersey complete with orange pants and a Bengals helmet.

Culkin's Burrow cosplay did not go unnoticed, with the Bengals' social media team dropping an emphatic "WHO DEY!!!" in the replies.

The resemblance that Burrow shares with Culkin has been the subject of many jokes over the years, linking the two in an unexpected way beyond their respective realms of fame and success. While Culkin is now 44 and doesn't quite fit the criteria, Burrow himself acknowledged it was "pretty cool' that kids now dress up as him for Halloween during his weekly media availability in advance of Cincinnati's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Culkin, one of the most successful child stars ever, remains active in show business as both an actor and musician.