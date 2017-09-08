LOOK: Marcus Peters sits for national anthem prior to Chiefs-Patriots opener

For the second year in a row, Marcus Peters decided to protest during Kansas City's regular season opener.

The Chiefs cornerback was the only player on the field who took a seat while the national anthem was played before Thursday's NFL opener between the Chiefs and Patriots.

Marcus Peters was the only protester during Thursday's NFL opener. NBC/NFL

Peters took a seat at the team's training table when the anthem started and stayed there until it was over.

Here's another angle of the Chiefs corner.

Peters also protested during the anthem during the Chiefs' opener last season when he raised his fist during the anthem. There was also a more subtle form of protesting from Peters during the preseason when he decided to ride an exercise bike.

The Chiefs corner sat down during the anthem on Thursday as a way to protest racial injustice and police brutality against minorities. Peters even took his protest a step further by wearing cleats for the game that say "Liberty and Justice for all."

Stand for what you stand in. If you see the potential for good, speak up. Don’t be Quiet. @Fam1stfam #adidasPharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/zGWrCSqVtT — Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) September 7, 2017

Peters is one of several dozen players who have been protesting since August 2016, when Colin Kaepernick protested by sitting for the national anthem prior to a preseason game.

During the 2017 preseason, the Browns held the largest protest to date with 12 players kneeling during the anthem.