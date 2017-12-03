LOOK: Marcus Peters throws a penalty flag into the stands and leaves but isn't ejected
The Chiefs took three penalties on one drive and Peters got fed up
The Kansas City Chiefs gave the New York Jets about 100 chances to take the lead against them late in the fourth quarter.
With New York in the red zone after a 51-yard catch and run by Jermaine Kearse, the Chiefs forced a field goal with just under four minutes remaining. Chandler Catanzaro knocked it through the uprights ... but the Chiefs were flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.
That set the Jets up with first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but the Chiefs held serve and eventually forced an incomplete pass on third down ... but they were flagged again, this time for defensive holding.
Finally, on the final play before the two-minute warning, Josh McCown scored on a QB sneak. On the two-point conversion attempt, he scrambled away from pressure and flung the ball out of the end zone, leaving the Jets up by five points ... but the Chiefs were again flagged for defensive holding.
Fed up with all the penalties, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters walked up to the flag, picked it up off the ground, and launched it into the stands.
Peters wasn't ejected from the game, but he walked right off the field anyway. (He later returned to the field, sans socks.)
Yeah, I'm pretty sure we'll be hearing about this one throughout the rest of the week. What a meltdown from the Chiefs defense.
