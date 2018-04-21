LOOK: Marquette King just tweeted at Danica Patrick when she was at the Bucks game with Aaron Rodgers

The Milwaukee Bucks routed the Boston Celtics, 116-92, in their first home game of the 2018 playoffs on Friday night, and some stars were in attendance. Milwaukee may not be Los Angeles, but Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick -- one of sports' newest power couples -- turned out to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton lead the Bucks to the win and narrow the Celtics' series lead to 2-1.

Former Raider and new Broncos punter Marquette King, however, let his feelings get the best of him after seeing Rodgers at the game with Patrick, and in response he shot his shot and told Patrick that quarterbacks are so 2017.

Don't do it! @DanicaPatrick you need a punter in your life! — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 21, 2018

King is well-known at this point for his brazenness, although asking out Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend is pretty bold, even for him. It looks even crazier after Rodgers was announced as new minority owner of the Bucks at the game, becoming the first NFL player to own part of a major team in his own market.

Aaron Rodgers announced as part owner of Bucks at game vs. Celtics 👏 https://t.co/hNQQcTBqYz pic.twitter.com/7aWwSN3GL8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2018

To sum up: Aaron Rodgers is an All-Pro, Super Bowl-winning QB who now happens to be a partial owner of an NBA team, and who is currently dating Danica Patrick. And yet that didn't stop a punter from tweeting at his girlfriend when she was attending an NBA playoff game with Rodgers.

Twitter users definitely had some fun with King, with many suggesting he was out-kicking his coverage.

King also tweeted this 12 hours ago:

Love is just not in my plans... Not even takin a chance! — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 20, 2018

So it's clearly been a tumultuous day for King. But you have to respect the audacity.