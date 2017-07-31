LOOK: Marshawn Lynch crashes live TV segment, curses twice, then hits on reporter

Marshawn Lynch might not like doing press conferences, but apparently, he is comfortable doing interviews as long as they're completely unplanned, like the one he did over the weekend at Raiders' training camp. While NFL Network was shooting a live segment, Beast Mode apparently decided he wanted to be on TV, so he headed over to the set to have a chat with reporters Michael Robinson and Colleen Wolfe.

What happened next will probably live on forever in the nightmares of the guy who's in charge censoring out bad words during live broadcasts. During his interview, the first word to come out Lynch's mouth was a word you're not supposed to say on TV.

Robinson to Lynch: "What's up, man?"

Lynch to Robinson: "Sh-t, I'm cool, what's happening?"

After Robinson pointed out that "sh-t" is one of those words you can't say on television, Lynch reacted by immediately saying it again. If you want to hear Lynch use two curse words in six seconds, you can check out the clip by clicking here.

Eventually, Lynch stopped using curse words, but that's only so he could try and sweet talk Wolfe into going on a date with him. After Wolfe brought up the fact that Lynch recently bought soul food restaurant, Beast Mode responded by asking her out, which you can see at the 1:05 mark of the video.

"So that's our first date?"

Lynch then saw that Wolfe was wearing a wedding ring, and quickly rescinded his dinner offer.

"That is very nice," Lynch said, pointing to the ring. "So we will not be dating."

Wolfe's response to the interview?

Things got weird on the weekend shift. 👀 https://t.co/BKjJHw8suT — Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfeNFL) July 30, 2017

In between the cursing and the dinner date proposals, Robinson and Wolfe did attempt to actually hold an interview with Lynch, which you can see below.