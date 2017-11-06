LOOK: Marshawn Lynch drops F-bomb on live TV, thought he was FaceTiming

After scoring two touchdowns during the Raiders' 27-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday night, Marshawn Lynch decided to do an interview with the NFL Network, only he didn't actually know he was doing an interview with the NFL Network.

Following the game, Lynch picked up his phone and connected with Deion Sanders, who was in the NFL Network studio with two co-hosts. The first question Lynch was asked during this chat session -- that was actually an interview -- had to do with whether or not the Raiders made a "concerted" effort to run the ball in Miami and that's when we got a free episode of "Marshawn Uncensored."

"Right before we came out for kickoff, that motherf----- started pouring, so that changed the gameplan," Lynch said.

If you want to see the unedited version of Beast Mode's answer and hear him cuss up a storm on national TV, feel free to click here.

After Beast Mode dropped the F-bomb, Deion had an important question for Marshawn.

"You do know we're on national TV, right?" Sanders asked.

Apparently, the answer to that question is no, Lynch did not know his interview was being televised to millions of homes because he thought he was Facetiming with his boy, Deion.

"Oh! I thought we was just on Facetime," a surprised Lynch said.

Marshawn, you do know we're on national TV

Oh I thought we was just on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/jtjGI1VARK — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 6, 2017

This is actually the second time that Lynch has cursed on air over the past six months. At this point, the NFL Network is probably going to want to hire at least three new people whose sole job will be to make sure all bad words get censored out during any interview with Lynch.