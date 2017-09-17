LOOK: Marshawn Lynch gives Oakland free Skittles before Raiders' home opener
Lynch came out of retirement to play for his hometown team, and now he's giving out his favorite candy
With Raiders rolling, Marshawn Lynch entertains crowd by dancing on the sideline
Marshawn Lynch's love of Skittles has been well documented. Verdict: He's super into Skittles. His love for Oakland has also been well-acknowledged. Spoiler alert: Oakland is cool. So Lynch wanted to find a way to combine his two greatest loves when he returned to Oakland for the Raiders' first home game of the season. With that in mind, Lynch decided to celebrate in a very Marshawn Lynch way: By giving Oakland free Skittles before the Raiders' home opener.
Lynch helped to both place and stock the machines, furthering the theory that he doesn't even practice with Oakland but just shows up on game days. Lynch played on a limited snap count against Tennessee in Week 1 but he looked effective, so it will be interesting to see how Oakland continues to ease their new running back into their system. He's clearly excited to be back in Oakland and is expressing it in his own special way, and Oakland is obviously thrilled to have him.
The machines are first come first serve and essentially operate as free vending machines, so supplies are limited. Raiders fans will likely be thrilled about free candy, but more than that there's no question that they'd rather get more starts like Week 1 out of Lynch moving forward.
Lynch also released a video that has a surprisingly intense intro for a guy that's giving away free candy.
