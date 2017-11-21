LOOK: Marshawn Lynch's mom has the perfect response to Donald Trump's tweet
Delisa Lynch fired back at the president after he called for her son to be suspended
The Oakland Raiders played the New England Patriots in Mexico last Sunday. As he has before every game this season, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated for the national anthem. Because the game was in Mexico, the Mexican national anthem was also played, and Lynch stood up during that one.
He was getting some equipment fixed so it may have been a coincidence, but the visual was Lynch sitting during the Star Spangled Banner and standing during its Mexican counterpart.
Naturally, the President of the United States tweeted about it at 6:25 a.m. EST on Monday morning. He falsely claimed in a tweet that Lynch was booed for sitting during the anthem, and also stated that Lynch should be suspended for the rest of the season.
A few hours later, Lynch's mother, Delisa Lynch, caught wind of the tweet, and came through with a pretty epic comeback.
The president, as many know, previously tried to purchase the Buffalo Bills when they were for sale in 2014, but his offer fell short of the $1.4 billion price Terry and Kim Pegula paid for the team. He has previously stated that he would not have run for president if he'd won the bid for the Bills. Going after the business magnate president for a failed business deal? Whatever your politics, that's just a good burn.
