LOOK: Matthew Stafford shows up Aaron Rodgers by properly chugging a beer
Stafford has a point to prove
Aaron Rodgers got obliterated by David Bakhtiari in a beer chugging contest during Thursday's Eastern Conference Finals showdown between the Bucks and Raptors. While that's an understandable outcome -- you're dealing with an offensive lineman against a quarterback. That's basically pitting a Harley Davidson against a tricycle.
But Matthew Stafford wanted to let the world know that some quarterbacks can chug.
His wife Kelly Stafford's shared a video on her Instagram of the Lions quarterback chugging a beer, but the lead-up is the best part, because you can see he's physically disgusted with Rodgers while others in the video are clearly having a perfectly amicable conversation.
He even looks down at the beer like "guess we're doing this."
While this can easily be dismissed a Georgia quarterback going up against a Cal one, Rodgers has been in Wisconsin since 2005. He should be no stranger the Midwestern blanket at this point.
Maybe this is why the Lions have won three of the last four games at Lambeau Field between these teams. Stafford is just showing up warmer. If any quarterback drink his own line under the table, it's probably Stafford.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 NFL players under the age of 25
No team has more than two players on the list, but the Browns and Chiefs both have two in the...
-
Injured Alex Smith attends Redskins OTAs
Smith's involvement with the team could benefit the rookie quarterback
-
Three teams poised to surprise in 2019
None of these teams won more than four games last season, but they're all poised to be far...
-
Defensive Rookie of Year hopefuls ranked
Who will stand out as the best rookie defensive player in 2019? Let's take a look
-
Rodgers fails to chug beer at Bucks game
It was a pathetic display from the Packers quarterback, but was it on purpose?
-
49ers lose Ward to broken collarbone
The injury bug just bit the 49ers again