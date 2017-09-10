LOOK: Matthew Stafford throws ugly pick-6 with first pass after signing $135M deal

It didn't take long for Mathew Stafford to throw his first touchdown pass of the 2017 season, the problem for the Lions though, is that it went to the wrong team.

Less than two weeks after signing the largest contract in NFL history, Stafford's regular season got off to the ugliest start possible on Sunday when he threw a pick-six to Arizona's Justin Bethel. On the second-and-5 play, Stafford missed his receiver and threw the ball right to Bethel, who returned the pick 82 yards for a touchdown.

The throw was Stafford's first pass since signing his five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Lions on Aug. 29. Stafford's pick came two plays after Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer threw an equally ugly interception. However, Palmer's pick didn't hurt his team because Stafford gave it right back.

Stafford's had an ugly first quarter so far against the Cardinals. Besides the pick-six, the Lions quarterback has helplessly watched as his team has gone three-and-out on their two other possessions of the quarter. At the rate their going, the Lions might not get a first down all season.

To keep tabs on the score Cardinals-Lions game, and to check out up-to-date stats, be sure to click here and check out our GameTracker.