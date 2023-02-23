Michael B. Jordan is not a football player, but he's played one on TV. Recently, he proved that his talent is actually real when Eli Manning and former center Shaun O'Hara helped him become a New York Giant for a day.

Jordan -- who is promoting the upcoming release of his movie Creed III -- went on The Eli Manning Show to do a brief interview and also put his football skills to the test. MBJ -- who grew up as a Tiki Barber and Giants fan in Newark-- got his own custom jersey with the No. 4, which he said is a number he has worn in every sport he's played since he was a kid.

Because of his experience playing a starting quarterback in the television series "Friday Night Lights," Manning asked Jordan if he wanted to throw. Jordan said he wanted to try both throwing and catching.

"You've obviously played a boxer, you've played a football player, but that's acting," Manning said. "We gotta see if it's the real thing. We gotta see if it translates to the field. Can you go out there and make these plays?"

The two-time Super Bowl champion reminded the actor that they weren't going to have special effects. Turns out Jordan didn't need the Hollywood magic. After his warmup went well, Manning challenged him to attempt the famous Odell Beckham Jr. one-handed grab from Nov. 23, 2014 in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"You gotta catch it with two fingers well behind your head," Manning instructed him.

Just like it happened in the original play, Manning threw a deep ball down the right sideline and Jordan went all out to catch it. With some crash mats on the ground for his protection, the actor succeeded in making the difficult catch -- with two hands, but still impressive.

Jordan did a little dance and spiked the ball to celebrate. He then got to watch his catch on the jumbotron.

"This is a dream come true to be on the field with you two reliving and remaking these plays," Jordan told Manning and O'Hara. "I'm gonna take this with me for the rest of my life."

MBJ showed he can hang in the football field but might not have too much time to play right now as he has to focus on Creed III. The movie is set to release in theaters on March 3, 2023 and will mark Jordan's directorial debut. It will also be boxing star Canelo Alvarez' acting debut.