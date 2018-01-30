LOOK: Minnesota train advertises 'Superb Owl LII' but it's actually not a typo
Well played, Vikings
The Super Bowl is a football game that will be played between the Patriots and Eagles in Minnesota on Sunday. "Superb Owl" is a charity event that will be held on Friday and is expected to include appearances by several Vikings players. It's an important distinction to make.
On Monday, a photo surfaced on Twitter that appeared to show a colossal advertising mistake. Below, you'll see two Minnesota trains that combined to spell out "Superb Owl LII" instead of "Super Bowl LII."
It turns out, though, that there's a good explanation for the perceived error. Vikings executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski answered the question that was on everybody's mind: Why?
On Friday, two days before the Super Bowl, a charity party called "Superb Owl LII" will take place on the 50th floor of Minneapolis' IDS Center. The event page says Vikings players Trae Waynes, Harrison Smith, Kyle Rudolph, Anthony Barr, Michael Floyd, Kai Forbath, and Everson Griffen will be in attendance. All event proceeds will support a variety of charities. There will be drinks, snacks, a chance to play "Madden" against NFL players, and an opportunity to hang out with the players listed above.
So, there you have it: Minnesota didn't make a horrible mistake with the design on their trains. They simply appeared to make a horrible mistake to draw attention to an event that they're hosting two days before the Super Bowl. Their strategy worked.
Minnesota might not be in the Super Bowl, but they still found a way to win the week leading up to it.
