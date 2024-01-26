The Baltimore Ravens are slated to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, and one Ravens fan is attempting to add a little bit more juice to the matchup.

An artist that goes by "dlordink" on social media has painted a mural that showcases pop star Taylor Swift in a Ravens' Lamar Jackson jersey.

The artist came up with the artwork at Unlimited Art Studio in nearby Havre de Grace, Maryland, and stated on his TikTok account that he spent three hours coming up with the design. He ended up captioning a photo "Tag @taylorswift & @killatrav in the comments and let them know how good she looks in @new_era8 @ravens purple."

Chiefs fans likely aren't going to be too pleased with seeing the pop star in a Ravens jersey.

Swift has made it a habit of attending several Chiefs games during the 2023 season since she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was in attendance for the Chiefs' road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in last week's divisional round contest, along with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and the Kelce family.