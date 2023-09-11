One of the more notable headlines to come out of Week 1 was the overall sluggish performance by the Cincinnati Bengals, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. While part of that can likely be placed on Joe Burrow being rusty after missing all of the preseason and most of training camp due to a calf injury, the defense of the Cleveland Browns is no joke. They're headlined by arguably the top pass rusher in the NFL in Myles Garrett, who was having his way with the Bengals offensive line throughout the contest.

One moment out of the gate showed just how dominant Garrett was on Sunday afternoon and how he was able to toy with his opponents. In the first minutes of the game, the star pass rusher can be seen mimicking a basketball crossover before immediately torching center Ted Karras and pressuring Burrow which led to a sack by fellow pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Garrett would again make his presence felt in one of the more crucial moments of the game. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Bengals trailed Cleveland 16-3 and were in desperation mode. Instead of trotting out the punting unit, head coach Zac Taylor elected to keep the offense on the field on a fourth-and-4 attempt from their 31-yard line.

It was at that moment when Garrett was able to get to Burrow and force the turnover on downs. Cleveland's offense would need just three plays to get into the end zone and blow the game open to its final score of 24-3.

Garrett, who was among the betting favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023 entering the season, finished the game with a team-high four quarterback hits, that sack, and two tackles.