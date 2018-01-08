LOOK: New Orleans paper drops savage front page after Saints sweep Panthers

The Panthers have a unique situation because they are the only team up for sale at the moment, or soon to be up for sale thanks to Jerry Richardson's decision to sell the team. The Saints have a unique situation because they are the only team this year to play the Panthers three times and certainly, after Sunday night's 31-26 Wild-Card Weekend win, the only team to BEAT the Panthers three times.

As such, if one were inclined, one could say that the Saints ... own the Panthers.

That's precisely what the always-excellent New Orleans Times-Picayune did for its Monday edition, dropping a "Saints own the Panthers" style headline.

That is savagery. The Panthers aren't even being sold in the normal course of business, they're being sold under the shroud of an investigation into whether or not Richardson engaged in workplace misconduct.

This Carolina team was rallying around Richardson, for whatever reason, to try and get him a Super Bowl before he was forced to sell the team. It won't happen and the Saints finished them off, with the local newspaper really throwing a dagger in there for extra measure.