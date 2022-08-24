In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season, the New Orleans Saints will renew their oldest and most bitter rivalry when they go on the road to play the Atlanta Falcons. And ahead of that game, the Saints are setting the tone by giving their most hated enemy another unwelcome reminder of their most colossal failure.

According to Ross Jackson of Locked On Sports, the Saints spent most of their Wednesday practice at their indoor facility with the score of 28-3 up on the scoreboard, an obvious shot at memories that continue to torture the Falcons. Atlanta led Super Bowl LI by a score of 28-3 late in the third quarter, only to blow a 25-point lead from that point onwards and lose in overtime in the single greatest collapse in Super Bowl history.

The Saints' efforts to torment the Falcons didn't stop at just the practice field. Construction barriers at the Caesars Superdome also make reference to Super Bowl LI, advertising how new escalators currently under construction will take fans to their seats "28.3x faster than before".

It's no surprise that the Saints and Falcons' rivalry is petty and personal. The two entered the NFL around the same time as expansion teams in the late 1960s, and for a long time the two teams were the only two NFL teams that played in the southeast outside of Florida. The Saints have had the high ground to be able to talk trash for the past several years, as they won the NFC South four years in a row from 2017 to 2020 and have gone 8-3 against Atlanta in that span.

However, the Falcons lead the all-time series 54-52, and the two teams split their season series in 2021.