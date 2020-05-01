LOOK: New Rams and Chargers stadium shows off huge Oculus video board

It wouldn't be a new sports stadium in the 21st century without proof of new, state-of-the-art equipment being added to the venue to distinguish itself from those that reside throughout the rest of the country. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be the new home of the Rams and Chargers whenever the NFL actually ends up returning, and the building's latest specs are the talk of Tinseltown, especially the new video board. The GIANT new video board.

Video of the double-sided, 120-yard long video board was posted on social media Thursday and it sure does look like it'll be something for opposing fans to marvel at when they inevitably take over the stadium's population on game day.

The Oculus inside SoFi Stadium is almost done and is being tested 🔥👀 (via edgarcia0880/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zEj1DJ5b01 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 30, 2020

Video boards getting bigger and bigger with each new stadium that's built is nothing new. The Jumbotron for the Cowboys was once looked at in awe before the 360-degree video board at the Falcons' new stadium soon dwarfed its technological capabilities and general aesthetic. Presumably, this new board for the Los Angeles franchises will do the same.

A press release from the Rams states that the boards contain 80 million pixels and have 260 speakers behind them, if you're interested at that kind of stuff, and will contain 56 5G antennas, if you're scared of that kind of stuff. Anyway, here's Skarpi Hedinsson, SoFi Stadium' chief technology tfficer, pitching the beauty of this very large TV.

"We're trying to create a better guest experience, a better fan experience," Hedinsson said. "How do we create content? How do we give our guests the best possible show when they come to Hollywood Park? And I think that was the primary driver. But I think having a center home board, it opens up a lot of other possibilities in the building."

SoFi Stadium is still on track to be ready for the scheduled start of the NFL season, and is set to host Super Bowl 56 in February of 2022.