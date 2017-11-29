LOOK: New York papers break out their best headlines for Eli Manning's benching

When a seismic event occurs in the New York sports scene, you can always count on the New York papers to break out their punniest headlines.

Considering his longevity and accomplishments, the benching of Giants quarterback Eli Manning certainly qualifies as a seismic event. And so to the surprise of exactly no one, the New York Post and the New York Daily News (and Newsday) treated the moment with the puns it deserves.

Here, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano:

The New York back pages on the End of the Eli Era ... pic.twitter.com/2PsMkw36jS — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 29, 2017

"SACKED!," wrote Newsday, going with the very obvious football metaphor to describe what had happened to the Giants' deposed starter. The Daily News went literal with its headline, "NO WAY TO TREAT A MANN," implying and then underlining (with the subhed) the idea that the Giants botched the transition from Eli to the next era.

It was the Post, though, that really went all out. "SAY IT AIN'T GENO!" as the actual headline. "END OF AN ELI" as a back banner hyping up the rest of the coverage. The rare double-pun. Then there's the sidebar with references to "Escape From New York" and "Iron Man." And as if the feelings weren't already clear, there's a subhead that comes right out and says "Manning deserved better fate than this."

Safe to say this benching has not gone over well in the home market.