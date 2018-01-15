LOOK: Twitter goes nuts after Vikings' miracle touchdown to beat the Saints

With 10 seconds left to play in Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Saints, all hope looked to be lost for the Vikings.

Trailing 24-23 and sitting on their own 39-yard line, the Vikings needed a miracle and that's exactly what they got. On the final play of the game, Case Keenum threw a bullet downfield to Stefon Diggs, who was somehow able to avoid Saints safety Marcus Williams and take the ball into the end zone for what might go down as the wildest game-winning touchdown in NFL playoff history. If you haven't seen it, here's the miracle in Minneapolis.

The end of the game was so crazy that a few Vikings players were still trying to digest what happened after Minnesota's wild 29-24 win. Even Case Keenum was in shock and he threw the game-winning pass.

Oh, and the Vikings were in shock, too.

WHAT ON THE WORLD JUST HAPPENED??!?!? — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 15, 2018

Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers was also still trying to digest what went on.

Bro! What just happened!?!? — Kentrell Brothers (@Kentrell_Mizzou) January 15, 2018

Brothers wasn't the only person who was shocked by how the game ended. Dozens of other NFL players were just as wowed by the final 10 seconds of the game and "Wow" is definitely the operative word here because that's how most players on Twitter responded, including J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins.

That was insanity. WOW. WOW. WOW. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2018

Wow — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 15, 2018

Wow!!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 15, 2018

Other NFL players, like Alfred Morris, pointed out that Williams might have a tough time getting back to New Orleans after blowing missing the tackle on Diggs.

Daaaaannnnnggg!!! That’s crazy! Buddy going to have to hitch hike home after that!! — Alfred Morris (@FredoSauce) January 15, 2018

OH NOOOOOO 43!! — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) January 15, 2018

Just tackle the guy!! Omg — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) January 15, 2018

That's solid advice from Vince Wilfork. Unfortunately, Williams didn't take it. Maybe Williams actually had a legitimate excuse for missing the tackle, though.

Marcus Williams was trying to tackle Manti Te’o’s girlfriend. — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) January 15, 2018

Former Saints player Steve Gleason, who now has ALS, definitely had a sense of humor about the loss.

Congratulations to the Vikings. I'm so in shock I can't move.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) January 15, 2018

The reaction in Vegas was pretty interesting. The Vikings were favored by 5.5 points at most sportsbooks in, so things got really interesting when Diggs scored his touchdown because that put the Vikings up by five with the extra point still pending. However, instead of kicking the extra point, the Vikings decided to kneel the ball and here was the reaction from hundreds of fans who apparently bet on the Saints to cover 5.5 points.

When they kneel for the deciding point lol pic.twitter.com/UXD9sMevmJ — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 15, 2018

Moving on, let's check out this reaction video from the Minnesota Wild game. Everyone at that game decided to stop watching hockey for a few minutes so they could catch the end of the Vikings game.

Vikings fans watching at home were equally shocked by the wild win.

One thing you'll definitely want to listen to is the radio call by Vikings announcer Paul Allen.

Here's Paul Allen's radio call https://t.co/tooQJGLZrr — Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) January 15, 2018

Also, if you're wondering what the play would sound like set to Titanic music, we have you covered.

CASE KEENUM TO STEFON DIGGS FOR THE WALK-OFF TOUCHDOWN TO BEAT THE SAINTS + TITANIC MUSIC #NOvsMIN pic.twitter.com/fdTvHRS9DV — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) January 15, 2018

Finally, let's end with Diggs' reaction. We can't actually show it you here because he used a cuss word, but it's definitely worth checking out and you can do that by clicking here.