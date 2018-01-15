LOOK: Twitter goes nuts after Vikings' miracle touchdown to beat the Saints
Everyone on Twitter was just as shocked as you were by the ending of the Saints-Vikings game
With 10 seconds left to play in Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Saints, all hope looked to be lost for the Vikings.
Trailing 24-23 and sitting on their own 39-yard line, the Vikings needed a miracle and that's exactly what they got. On the final play of the game, Case Keenum threw a bullet downfield to Stefon Diggs, who was somehow able to avoid Saints safety Marcus Williams and take the ball into the end zone for what might go down as the wildest game-winning touchdown in NFL playoff history. If you haven't seen it, here's the miracle in Minneapolis.
The end of the game was so crazy that a few Vikings players were still trying to digest what happened after Minnesota's wild 29-24 win. Even Case Keenum was in shock and he threw the game-winning pass.
Oh, and the Vikings were in shock, too.
Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers was also still trying to digest what went on.
Brothers wasn't the only person who was shocked by how the game ended. Dozens of other NFL players were just as wowed by the final 10 seconds of the game and "Wow" is definitely the operative word here because that's how most players on Twitter responded, including J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins.
Other NFL players, like Alfred Morris, pointed out that Williams might have a tough time getting back to New Orleans after blowing missing the tackle on Diggs.
That's solid advice from Vince Wilfork. Unfortunately, Williams didn't take it. Maybe Williams actually had a legitimate excuse for missing the tackle, though.
Former Saints player Steve Gleason, who now has ALS, definitely had a sense of humor about the loss.
The reaction in Vegas was pretty interesting. The Vikings were favored by 5.5 points at most sportsbooks in, so things got really interesting when Diggs scored his touchdown because that put the Vikings up by five with the extra point still pending. However, instead of kicking the extra point, the Vikings decided to kneel the ball and here was the reaction from hundreds of fans who apparently bet on the Saints to cover 5.5 points.
Moving on, let's check out this reaction video from the Minnesota Wild game. Everyone at that game decided to stop watching hockey for a few minutes so they could catch the end of the Vikings game.
Vikings fans watching at home were equally shocked by the wild win.
One thing you'll definitely want to listen to is the radio call by Vikings announcer Paul Allen.
Also, if you're wondering what the play would sound like set to Titanic music, we have you covered.
Finally, let's end with Diggs' reaction. We can't actually show it you here because he used a cuss word, but it's definitely worth checking out and you can do that by clicking here.
