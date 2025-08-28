LOOK: NFL unveils Rivalries uniforms as AFC East, NFC West teams debut new alternate looks for 2025 season
Eight teams will wear a new collection of Rivalries uniforms for select games this season
The NFL and Nike are partnering for a new collection of alternate uniforms for select games during the 2025 season, with eight teams from the AFC East and NFC West -- the Bills, Jets, Patriots, Dolphins, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals -- donning special Rivalries edition uniforms this fall. The uniforms seem like the evolution of the old Thursday night Color Rush collection, from the Bills getting icy whites to the Rams getting a "Midnight Mode" all-black set.
The best of the bunch, in my humble opinion, are the 49ers. San Francisco is putting the saloon-font numbers on their jerseys for a updated, but classic look that I imagine will be quite popular in the Bay Area. Below you can see all eight.
Buffalo Bills
Today's Forecast: COLD FRONT. 🥶#BillsMafia | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/3vpDJWi8rM— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 28, 2025
The Bills will get white-out uniforms this year, with an icy helmet logo and chrome numbers. The best thing they did with these unis is give the numbers a blue outline and the nameplates blue lettering for a little pop of color.
New York Jets
Our city. Our history.— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2025
This is Gotham City football pic.twitter.com/8FmhWi09P2
The Jets will lean into the Gotham City theme for their Rivalries uniforms, with a "Gotham Green" set that looks almost charcoal and features a gothic font for the numbers and a matte black helmet.
New England Patriots
A 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗠 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 is now in effect 🚨 pic.twitter.com/P4SChNWbg3— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 28, 2025
Like the Bills, the Patriots are leaning into the winter storm theme for their "Nor'easter" uniforms. They'll debut a new white helmet, but with a blue jersey rather than an all-white getup like Buffalo. There's nothing particularly fancy about the Pats' look, but it's a clean uniform set.
Miami Dolphins
From the depths. 🌊— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2025
Introducing our Rivalries uniform. Available in-store on 9.10. pic.twitter.com/RPmNYFvSLV
The Dolphins theme is "From the Depths" and will be an all-dark grey look with pops of color from teal and orange trim. These are a big departure from their normal color scheme that's much brighter.
San Francisco 49ers
It's always been for the Faithful. pic.twitter.com/i19hD6chOS— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2025
As noted above, I'm a sucker for the Niners saloon font, so the "For the Faithful" uniforms are a hit for me. I'm not often a fan of all-black unis, but they use enough pops of color with the red and gold that these work extremely well.
Los Angeles Rams
Midnight Mode. Activated. pic.twitter.com/VI75PwX6ve— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 28, 2025
The Rams also go all-black with "Midnight Mode" uniforms with some yellow and blue highlights. These don't work as well, to me, as the Niners' set as they feel just a bit plain.
Arizona Cardinals
Survival isn’t given - it’s earned. Built To Last.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 28, 2025
NFL x Nike Rivalries | #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/0sS9S44OiX
The Cardinals will get all-white uniforms with a sand-blasted look, taking some inspiration from their desert locale. The white helmets with the red facemask and red gradient logo pop, and I think these could look good on the field.
Seattle Seahawks
Honoring the loudest fans in the game.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 28, 2025
The innovative design introduces an Iridescent Green helmet and uniform accents, with soundwaves and 12 logos to reflect the noise that reverberates throughout the stadium on gamedays.
Explore the design » https://t.co/k6kMsAUl2o pic.twitter.com/kPLK3hbDGR
The Seahawks' uniforms are the ones that feel the closest to their normal set, but that's not a bad thing. I like the iridescent green on the helmets and numbers, and the soundwaves theme is a cool nod to the 12th man in Seattle.