The NFL and Nike are partnering for a new collection of alternate uniforms for select games during the 2025 season, with eight teams from the AFC East and NFC West -- the Bills, Jets, Patriots, Dolphins, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals -- donning special Rivalries edition uniforms this fall. The uniforms seem like the evolution of the old Thursday night Color Rush collection, from the Bills getting icy whites to the Rams getting a "Midnight Mode" all-black set.

The best of the bunch, in my humble opinion, are the 49ers. San Francisco is putting the saloon-font numbers on their jerseys for a updated, but classic look that I imagine will be quite popular in the Bay Area. Below you can see all eight.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills will get white-out uniforms this year, with an icy helmet logo and chrome numbers. The best thing they did with these unis is give the numbers a blue outline and the nameplates blue lettering for a little pop of color.

New York Jets

The Jets will lean into the Gotham City theme for their Rivalries uniforms, with a "Gotham Green" set that looks almost charcoal and features a gothic font for the numbers and a matte black helmet.

New England Patriots

Like the Bills, the Patriots are leaning into the winter storm theme for their "Nor'easter" uniforms. They'll debut a new white helmet, but with a blue jersey rather than an all-white getup like Buffalo. There's nothing particularly fancy about the Pats' look, but it's a clean uniform set.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins theme is "From the Depths" and will be an all-dark grey look with pops of color from teal and orange trim. These are a big departure from their normal color scheme that's much brighter.

San Francisco 49ers

As noted above, I'm a sucker for the Niners saloon font, so the "For the Faithful" uniforms are a hit for me. I'm not often a fan of all-black unis, but they use enough pops of color with the red and gold that these work extremely well.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams also go all-black with "Midnight Mode" uniforms with some yellow and blue highlights. These don't work as well, to me, as the Niners' set as they feel just a bit plain.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals will get all-white uniforms with a sand-blasted look, taking some inspiration from their desert locale. The white helmets with the red facemask and red gradient logo pop, and I think these could look good on the field.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks' uniforms are the ones that feel the closest to their normal set, but that's not a bad thing. I like the iridescent green on the helmets and numbers, and the soundwaves theme is a cool nod to the 12th man in Seattle.