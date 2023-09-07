There will be hundreds of players around the NFL playing their first snap ever this year and when that happens, they'll be getting a special gift from the league.

For the first time ever, the NFL has decided to help every rookie commemorate their first game and the league is doing that by handing out a special patch. Every rookie who suits up for action in Week 1 will get a special "NFL PREM1ERE" patch to mark their first game action.

If you're a rookie who ends up playing this year, but doesn't suit up in Week 1, don't worry, you'll also be getting a patch. All rookies will be eligible to get a patch throughout the season and they'll get it whenever they end up playing in their first game, whether that's in Week 1 or Week 18.

The NFL's executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, explained why the league decided to implement this new idea.

"An NFL rookie's first game marks an unforgettable occasion in his football experience and we are excited to preserve this moment and honor this milestone," Vincent said in a statement.

If you want to know what the patch will look like, you can see that below.

Besides getting the patch, the NFL will allow each rookie to keep the jersey -- along with the patch -- from their first game. Normally, if a player wants to keep a jersey from a certain game, they generally have to pay for it (They also have to pay if they swap their jersey with another player), but for rookies, they'll be getting to keep at least one jersey for free.

The NFL's new rookie patches will be making their debut on Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Lions in the 2023 opener.