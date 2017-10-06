LOOK: Nick Folk has total meltdown vs. Patriots, and Twitter hilariously reacts
It was an ugly night for Nick Folk
Hopefully Nick Folk is renting his place in Tampa because he might not be working there much longer after the meltdown he had on national television against New England on Thursday night.
Folk, who was brought in this season to replace Roberto Aguayo, might have actually out-Aguayo'd Aguayo in the Buccaneers' 19-14 loss to the Patriots.
The Buccaneers kicker went 0 for 3 on field goal attempts, and didn't really come close on any of them. Folk whiffed on attempts from 56, 49 and 31 yards. The 31-yarder was the ugliest one because it came with just 5:39 left in the fourth quarter and would've made it a one score game. Instead, Folk missed the kick wide left to cap off a day that might end up costing him his job.
Folk's worst kick might have been the 49-yarder that he missed wide left, and when he say wide left, we mean wide left.
Following the game, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter admitted that he had already talked to general manager Jason Licht about the possibility of making a change at kicker.
"We'll talk about that," Koetter said when asked if Folk will be the kicker going forward. "Jason and I had a brief conversation afterwards. That'll be something that's forthcoming. But you don't want to make any rash decisions."
After the game, Folk looked like someone who had just left a funeral.
The downside of missing three kicks on national television is that you become an instant punchline on Twitter.
Let's take a look at some of the tweets that were sent out after Folk missed his third kick of the game.
Dumpster fire is definitely a fair description of Folk's performance.
Let's see, what else is on Twitter.
The ironic thing here is that Folk was hired to replace Aguayo and his 2017 season is already uglier than Aguayo's was last year. In 2016, Aguayo finished 22 of 31 on field goals (71 percent). Folk is 6 of 11 through five games (54.5 percent).
Folk also had an ugly game in Week 4 (2 of 4), but the Buccaneers were likely willing to overlook it because he hit the winning 34-yard field goal as time expired. This time, Folk cost them the win, and it would be a surprise if the Bucs decided to hold on to him heading into Week 6.
