John Madden's name lives on throughout the NFL, with the league even paying tribute to the Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster in its 2025 Thanksgiving promotions. The late NFL icon is also getting the Hollywood treatment, with Amazon MGM Studios on Wednesday kicking off production of "Madden," an upcoming film about Madden's unlikely journey and starring Nicolas Cage as the titular football expert.

Deadline shared an exclusive first look at Cage as Madden on Wednesday, complete with 1970s-era Raiders apparel and a glistening Super Bowl ring. Christian Bale also appears in the promotional still as former Raiders owner Al Davis, his own hair and sunglasses resembling the late executive's style.

Produced in association with Skydance Sports ("Air"), the "Madden" movie is directed by David O. Russell, who's ventured into the sports realm with award-winners like "The Fighter" and "Silver Linings Playbook." Russell also wrote the script for "Madden," Deadline reported, based on the legend's personal journey from the pinnacle of NFL coaching to the TV broadcast booth to the face of EA Sports' lucrative "Madden NFL" franchise, despite never before playing video games.

The film also stars John Mulaney as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins; Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, John's wife; and Sienna Miller as Al's wife, Carol Davis.