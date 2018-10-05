LOOK: Nike, Patriots release Robert Kraft's latest limited edition Air Force 1s for charity
The shoes are the fifth collaboration between Kraft and Nike, and proceeds go to Boys and Girls Club of Boston.
Nike has partnered with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to produce everything from special "owner's model" sneakers to custom Lunar Force 1s over the last half-decade, and on Thursday night, the two sides unveiled their latest creation.
The 2018 limited-edition Robert Kraft Air Force 1s.
Red with white outlines and a navy blue Nike swoosh, this year's shoes commemorate Kraft's 25 years of owning the Patriots. Unveiled to the owner by Nike CEO Mark Parker at the Patriots ProShop before Thursday night's Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts game, the sneakers came in a special shoe box constructed from old seats and benches from the team's Foxboro Stadium, with every one of the Patriots' 300 wins under Kraft's ownership etched onto it.
Fans waited in line outside of the ProShop for hours before getting the chance to meet Kraft and get their own pairs of shoes.
"That was unbelievable," Kraft told the Patriots' official website. "People were here last night. They started lining up before 9 p.m. They're here over 12 hours for a pair of sneakers. I guess sneakerheads are different."
Kraft's team-up with Nike is part of a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Boston, which gets all the proceeds from these special Patriots shoe sales. According to the Patriots website, the initiative has raised more than $2 million in total, and that's not including any sales following Nike's online release of the limited-edition Air Force 1s on Friday morning.
The custom Patriots-colored shoes, complete with the team's helmet logo, were also distributed to all of the Patriots coaches ahead of Thursday night's game. Head coach Bill Belichick could be seen wearing the kicks as he patrolled the sidelines vs. the Colts.
The Robert Kraft Air Force 1s, officially deemed the "Ultra Flyknit Low RKK," are now on sale through Nike for $160:
This year's edition of the Sneaker celebrates 25 years of Kraft family ownership and comes complete with a clear, branded bag that is made to stadium specifications. Get game day ready with this throwback red uniform-inspired Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low.
