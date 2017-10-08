LOOK: Oakland Raiders players wearing 'Vegas Strong' decal on helmets for Week 5
The Raiders are offering up a show of support for their future hometown
The Raiders are still in Oakland, for at least a year or so, but they remain supportive of their future home as well. And in Week 5, the Raiders will show support and pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were injured during the tragic Vegas shooting earlier this week.
The Raiders tweeted out a shot of their helmets on Sunday afternoon, displaying a custom "Vegas Strong" decal on the back of the helmets.
The decal is designed in the same style as the famous "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign outside of Sin City.
The Vegas shooting has been called the deadliest mass shooting in American history, leaving 58 dead and hundreds of others injured.
The Raiders are not in Vegas, and will not be in Vegas for a while as a team, but they are starting to take root as the "local" franchise, with many Vegas residents already supporting the silver and black.
Credit to the Raiders for lending the support back during a difficult time for the city of Las Vegas.
