LOOK: Odell Beckham flies to Texas, makes 9-year-old cancer patient's dream come true
The Giants wide receiver went out of his way to visit young Jayro Ponce
The power of social media to do good isn't always harnessed, but when it is, there are a lot of positive vibes that can come from modern technology. A perfect example is the good deed recently done by Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, who has received an unfair amount of criticism this offseason for things that only get you criticized in New York.
Beckham was approached on Twitter by Danny Richburg, the father of Giants offensive lineman Weston Richburg, about a young boy named Jayro Ponce.
Jayro, a nine-year-old in Amarillo, Texas, is battling a rare form of cancer. His one dream? To meet OBJ.
Beckham didn't have to do anything about it. Training camp is coming and while a trip to Texas isn't sprinting across the globe, it is something else added to the agenda. But OBJ was more than willing to help out.
So he hopped on a plane and cruised down to Amarillo. And made Jayro's day/week/month/year/life.
There is plenty of media coverage about the event now that it has happened, but it's worth noting what Art Stapleton of The Record pointed out: there was no media present for the trip itself.
Beckham gets a lot of grief because of the market he plays in, but the reality of the situation is that while he is kind of a diva on the football field, Beckham does far more good than he does bad.
He's an incredibly talented wide receiver who puts up monster numbers and generally does a lot of good things off the field. Every team would be lucky to have him.
