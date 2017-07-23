LOOK: Odell Beckham flies to Texas, makes 9-year-old cancer patient's dream come true

The Giants wide receiver went out of his way to visit young Jayro Ponce

The power of social media to do good isn't always harnessed, but when it is, there are a lot of positive vibes that can come from modern technology. A perfect example is the good deed recently done by Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, who has received an unfair amount of criticism this offseason for things that only get you criticized in New York. 

Beckham was approached on Twitter by Danny Richburg, the father of Giants offensive lineman Weston Richburg, about a young boy named Jayro Ponce.

Jayro, a nine-year-old in Amarillo, Texas, is battling a rare form of cancer. His one dream? To meet OBJ. 

Beckham didn't have to do anything about it. Training camp is coming and while a trip to Texas isn't sprinting across the globe, it is something else added to the agenda. But OBJ was more than willing to help out.

So he hopped on a plane and cruised down to Amarillo. And made Jayro's day/week/month/year/life.

We were blessed to spend time with this amazing soul and his friend! There's no words for this experience. Jayro enjoyed this experience to the fullest. Thank you Make A Wish!

Posted by Team Jayro on Saturday, July 22, 2017

There is plenty of media coverage about the event now that it has happened, but it's worth noting what Art Stapleton of The Record pointed out: there was no media present for the trip itself.

Beckham gets a lot of grief because of the market he plays in, but the reality of the situation is that while he is kind of a diva on the football field, Beckham does far more good than he does bad. 

He's an incredibly talented wide receiver who puts up monster numbers and generally does a lot of good things off the field. Every team would be lucky to have him. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories