LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. drops $5,000 to get diamond crosses implanted on his teeth

Odell Beckham Jr. leads all NFL players in Instagram followers, and now he's got some new bling he can show off. The only catch? He has to smile to do so.

As TMZ Sports reported this week, the New York Giants wide receiver recently spent about $5,000 to have a pair of diamond-encrusted crosses implanted onto his teeth. The crosses, which were affixed by New York City implant and cosmetic dentist Dr. Lee Gause, are not removable unless Beckham returns to the dentist to have them professionally handled.

The process to implant the crosses was actually rather complicated, as Gause told TMZ.

"I got my ceramist to make a porcelain veneer that looked just like (Odell's) tooth," he said. "And then, on that porcelain veneer, I got a diamond cross made from Odell's jeweler that he actually made on a 3D rendering that I printed and sent to his shop."

The $5,000 price tag may not have fazed Beckham, who's now got even shinier grills and has had a lucrative summer. Just weeks ago, the Pro Bowl wideout was riding camels in Jerusalem, posting pictures from an excursion to the Holy Lands.