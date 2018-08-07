LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. drops $5,000 to get diamond crosses implanted on his teeth
The New York Giants wide receiver will have an extra shiny smile this season
Odell Beckham Jr. leads all NFL players in Instagram followers, and now he's got some new bling he can show off. The only catch? He has to smile to do so.
As TMZ Sports reported this week, the New York Giants wide receiver recently spent about $5,000 to have a pair of diamond-encrusted crosses implanted onto his teeth. The crosses, which were affixed by New York City implant and cosmetic dentist Dr. Lee Gause, are not removable unless Beckham returns to the dentist to have them professionally handled.
The process to implant the crosses was actually rather complicated, as Gause told TMZ.
"I got my ceramist to make a porcelain veneer that looked just like (Odell's) tooth," he said. "And then, on that porcelain veneer, I got a diamond cross made from Odell's jeweler that he actually made on a 3D rendering that I printed and sent to his shop."
The $5,000 price tag may not have fazed Beckham, who's now got even shinier grills and has had a lucrative summer. Just weeks ago, the Pro Bowl wideout was riding camels in Jerusalem, posting pictures from an excursion to the Holy Lands.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steve Smith reveals depression battle
Smith said he never felt delight in his many accomplishments, and often wondered if there was...
-
Inside Aaron Donald-Rams game of chicken
As L.A. keeps waiting on its star, here's the latest on this saga's second chapter and other...
-
Looking at 5 perennial NFL contenders
For these teams, QB success has made all of the difference in the world
-
Weddle: RPOs will be gone in five years
Weddle thinks RPOs will be gone from the league fairly soon, just like the Wildcat
-
Sean McVay thrilled to have Cooks
For Rams fans concerned Cooks is a Watkins clone, this may be good news
-
Odell rules NFL in Instagram followers
Here's every NFL team's most popular player on Instagram -- and how they compare to other...