LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. shares photo from hospital room after successful surgery
Beckham Jr. is out for the season with a fractured ankle
After undergoing a successful surgery for a fractured ankle on Tuesday morning, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to social media to let NFL fans know he may be down, but he isn't out. Beckham thanked fans for their support before adding that he is going to be back "better than ever" next year. God help the league if he's right.
Beckham Jr. was one of four Giants receivers to go down in Sunday's game against the Chargers, and Dwayne Harris and Brandon Marshall also got surgery. It's been a catastrophic year for the Giants, who have found themselves 0-5 with no weapons to speak of. With Beckham Jr. out for the season, this year is likely a wash, but he'll look to recover and storm back in 2018.
The Giants have already picked up a fifth year option on Beckham Jr., so he'll be playing for a lot in 2018. However, the first step will be getting healthy. It will be a long road to recovery, but there's no question that after this season, both the Giants and Beckham Jr. will want a clean slate heading into next year.
