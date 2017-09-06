LOOK: Odell Beckham returns to Giants practice, but only for warmups

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham has been nursing a sprained ankle ever since taking a low hit from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun during a preseason game. He had been sitting out recent practices, but returned to the field Wednesday.

Here's video of Beckham going through warmups with the team, via NJ.com's Dan Duggan:

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Odell Beckham going through warmups at today's practice. You won't find this footage anywhere else! pic.twitter.com/fix7IwdKdY — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 6, 2017

Odell went through stretching/warmups then worked on the side with a trainer while media was at practice. Nothing on his ankle pic.twitter.com/RPJJiR7uCd — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 6, 2017

Didn't see Odell do any cutting. He also didn't skip during this warmup exercise. Clearly taking things slow pic.twitter.com/zUJ29wFJ1i — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 6, 2017

Beckham is apparently working his way back into game shape slowly as he attempts to get ready to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Per several reporters on the scene, Beckham was moving better Wednesday than he has in recent days and weeks, a good sign that he should be ready to go by this weekend.

That's good news for the Giants, as Beckham was basically their entire offense last season. They added a couple new weapons for Eli Manning this offseason in Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram, but any time Beckham misses would obviously be to the detriment of their ability to move the ball -- even against a Cowboys defense that was not all that great last season and underwent an extreme makeover this offseason.