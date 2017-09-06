LOOK: Odell Beckham returns to Giants practice, but only for warmups

Odell is slowly working his way back onto the field after an ankle injury

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham has been nursing a sprained ankle ever since taking a low hit from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun during a preseason game. He had been sitting out recent practices, but returned to the field Wednesday. 

Here's video of Beckham going through warmups with the team, via NJ.com's Dan Duggan:

Beckham is apparently working his way back into game shape slowly as he attempts to get ready to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Per several reporters on the scene, Beckham was moving better Wednesday than he has in recent days and weeks, a good sign that he should be ready to go by this weekend. 

That's good news for the Giants, as Beckham was basically their entire offense last season. They added a couple new weapons for Eli Manning this offseason in Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram, but any time Beckham misses would obviously be to the detriment of their ability to move the ball -- even against a Cowboys defense that was not all that great last season and underwent an extreme makeover this offseason. 

