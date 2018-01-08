LOOK: Odell Beckham saves the day after Giants teammate has meltdown on Twitter

After a drama-filled season in New York, it looks like Eli Apple's offseason is also going to include some drama.

The Giants cornerback, who was recently called a "cancer" by teammate Landon Collins, took to Twitter on Sunday to let everyone know that he would "rather be hated than loved" because "the love was always fake."

I’d rather be hated than loved cause the love was always fake keep that hate coming tho y’all gonna see the real me this yr 🤐😈 — Eli Apple (@EliApple13) January 8, 2018

What happened after that tweet can only be described as a meltdown as Apple battled some of the more than 400 NFL fans who decided to respond to his tweet. After one person pointed out that Apple has to earn the love of the fans, he decided to respond by making fun of the guy's hairline.

That crooked hairline you got definitely against you lmao 😂 — Eli Apple (@EliApple13) January 8, 2018

Apple also had several interesting responses for a few other fans.

Hell yea I’m so bad I get paid for it I hope you get hip on that bra that’s what I’m tryna tell ya 😈 — Eli Apple (@EliApple13) January 8, 2018

After seeing Apple go at it with fans, one of his teammates decided to step in -- Odell Beckham. If anyone knows about drama, it's Beckham, and he offered Apple some simple advice that we could probably all stand to follow when dealing with anonymous people on the internet.

@EliApple13 stopppp wasting ur energy on these ppl. Please bro. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 8, 2018

Beckham then sent Apple three more tweets where he implored his teammate to stop wasting his time dealing with internet trolls.

Just hear me out... it’s really not worth it. Please bro, this what they want.... back to the drawin board . Let’s get it ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 8, 2018

Brooooo I kno it feels good to tell these ppl off , trust me I would love nothin more than to do the same. But don’t waste ur time on these ppl, half the ppl don’t even have real accounts. Stop bro, ur better than that. U weren’t... and I wasn’t... good enough this year. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 8, 2018

Love brudda ! Let’s get up this off season ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 8, 2018

Hearing from a veteran like Odell seemed to be exactly what Apple needed to calm down.

I’m chillin I promise https://t.co/260hnqv2pf — Eli Apple (@EliApple13) January 8, 2018

Apple hasn't responded to a single fan since hearing from Beckham on Sunday night.

If Apple sounded frustrated in his tweets, it's probably because he wasn't too happy with the way his season ended in New York. Not only did he get into a feud with Collins, but he was also suspended for the final week of the regular season after the Giants pointed out that there had been "a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team."

The good news for Apple is that it sounds like the Giants want to let bygones be bygones. New general manager Dave Gettleman told the 2016 first-round pick that he would be getting "a clean slate" going forward.