LOOK: Odell Beckham saves the day after Giants teammate has meltdown on Twitter
Beckham decided to jump in and help over the weekend when he noticed a teammate having a meltdown
After a drama-filled season in New York, it looks like Eli Apple's offseason is also going to include some drama.
The Giants cornerback, who was recently called a "cancer" by teammate Landon Collins, took to Twitter on Sunday to let everyone know that he would "rather be hated than loved" because "the love was always fake."
What happened after that tweet can only be described as a meltdown as Apple battled some of the more than 400 NFL fans who decided to respond to his tweet. After one person pointed out that Apple has to earn the love of the fans, he decided to respond by making fun of the guy's hairline.
Apple also had several interesting responses for a few other fans.
After seeing Apple go at it with fans, one of his teammates decided to step in -- Odell Beckham. If anyone knows about drama, it's Beckham, and he offered Apple some simple advice that we could probably all stand to follow when dealing with anonymous people on the internet.
Beckham then sent Apple three more tweets where he implored his teammate to stop wasting his time dealing with internet trolls.
Hearing from a veteran like Odell seemed to be exactly what Apple needed to calm down.
Apple hasn't responded to a single fan since hearing from Beckham on Sunday night.
If Apple sounded frustrated in his tweets, it's probably because he wasn't too happy with the way his season ended in New York. Not only did he get into a feud with Collins, but he was also suspended for the final week of the regular season after the Giants pointed out that there had been "a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team."
The good news for Apple is that it sounds like the Giants want to let bygones be bygones. New general manager Dave Gettleman told the 2016 first-round pick that he would be getting "a clean slate" going forward.
-
Vikings surprise fan for 100th birthday
You're never too old to attend your first playoff game
-
Gruden had 'dozens' of coaching offers
The new Oakland Raiders coach was reportedly courted by teams from the time he joined ESPN
-
Rams owner complains about L.A. Coliseum
Stan Kroenke doesn't think the Rams really have a home-field advantage right now
-
Brady promises a 'storm' coming for Pats
The Patriots quarterback sounds like he's channeling his inner Walter White
-
MLK kneels with NFL on New Yorker cover
The artist behind the cover says he wanted to capture what the late Dr. King might be doing...
-
NFL coaching tracker: Jon Gruden back?
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
Add a Comment