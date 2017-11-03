LOOK: Odell Beckham sends emotional text to Deshaun Watson following ACL injury

After Deshaun Watson tore his ACL during practice on Thursday, dozens of players around the NFL reached out to the Texans quarterback on Twitter and offered him words of encouragement.

Not every player used Twitter to reach out to Watson, though. After the rookie's injury, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, who's also out for the season due to an injury, decided to send a motivational text to Watson.

"Lil bruh I know at this time things may be scary. Your first year in the league; running for MVP; trying to win a championship, trying to get the spot you deserve, to defy the odds, to do the things they said you can't, and it all gets taken away," Beckham wrote in the text, which was obtained by ESPN.com.

One of the biggest points of Beckham's message was that Watson will be able to overcome the adversity that comes with his injury because he's overcome adversity before.

"Look back in life to when you faced adversity and thought you would not overcome it, and then you did," Beckham wrote. "As life went on, more and more obstacles came your way that you had to again overcome time and time again, but you got through it somehow. Now life throws you bigger problems and again you're faced with a test."

The Giants receiver then ended his text by letting Watson know that everything happens for a reason.

"Everything is a blessing in disguise," Beckham wrote. "Truly believe that this all happens for a reason. Take this time to evaluate and appreciate everything you've been blessed with. Life's still good, kid. WE LIVINN!! And we will be back better than ever. I'll see you this off-season lil b."

Before getting injured during Thursday's practice, Watson was off to one of the hottest starts in NFL history.

Watson was injured on the same day that he was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Month, marking the first time in NFL history that a rookie quarterback had ever been given that honor. Watson was also named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Watson's season will end with 1,699 yards and 19 touchdown passes. Watson was on pace to throw 43 touchdown passes in 2017, which would've given him one of the top-eight single-season performances of all-time.

Although Watson and Beckham are both out for the rest of the 2017 season, both players are expected to return healthy in 2018.