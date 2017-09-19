LOOK: Odell Beckham's helmet visor for 'Monday Night Football' says 'Savage'
In his 2017 debut, Beckham makes a strong fashion statement
Odell Beckham Jr. is playing on Monday night, making his season debut for the Giants after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury, and he appears to be amped for the game. He's so excited that he made a slight modification to his helmet visor, which wasn't even something I knew players could modify.
It says "SAVAGE."
Here's another look:
That's pretty cool, and a unique way of modifying his uniform. Beckham, of course, is no stranger to making a fashion statement on the field. There's a reason why Nike gave him the most lucrative shoe deal for an NFL player.
Anyway, Beckham, who looked spry in warmups, wasn't on the field for the Giants' first offensive snap against the Lions, but he did get onto the field during the first drive. Unfortunately for Beckham and the Giants, that drive ended in a quick punt and Beckham didn't see a target.
