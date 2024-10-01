A competitive game between the Lions and Seahawks included a incorrect call by the officials that cost the visiting team two points.

The call took place late in the third quarter after Seattle scored to cut its deficit to 28-20. The Seahawks appeared to make it a 28-22 game after DK Metcalf caught Geno Smith's pass on Seattle's two-point attempt. The officials, however, determined that it was an incomplete pass.

Seattle did get another chance after the officials penalized Detroit's defense on the play. But Smith was unable to connect with Jake Bobo on the redo.

As you can see, Metcalf clearly caught the ball, maintained possession and was able to stay in-bounds on the play. But the officials didn't see it that way.

One could argue that the Seahawks could have challenged the call. They didn't, and probably chose not to for fear of losing a timeout. Either way, the officials missed the call, and Seahawks paid for it.