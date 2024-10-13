Officials aren't perfect, but not even that fact justifies the missed call that occurred during Sunday's Week 6 matchup between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

During the game, Texans defensive end Mario Edwards clearly committed a facemask penalty when he grabbed Antonio Gibson's facemask before pulling him to the ground. While the penalty was clear to everyone watching, the officials obviously missed it and did not throw a flag on Edwards.

As you can imagine, the missed call has drawn the ire of Patriots fans, who are already enduring what has been a disappointing season in New England. Missed calls like this could eventually compel the NFL to make infractions like these reviewable.

That's not the case now, however, as Patriots fans had to accept the call and hope for better luck down the road.