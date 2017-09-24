LOOK: One Steelers player breaks Tomlin's order, comes out for national anthem
There was only one Steelers player on the field for the national anthem in Chicago
After Donald Trump's controversial comments on Friday that called for NFL owners to cut any player who protested during the national anthem, most teams responded on Sunday by having a show of unity while the anthem was played.
However, that's not what the Steelers did. Instead, before the team's game in Chicago, coach Mike Tomlin decided that the Steelers would remain in their locker room while the national anthem was sang.
"You know, these are very divisive times for our country and for us as a football team it's about us remaining solid," Tomlin said before the game. "We're not going to be divided by anything said by anyone. ... We're not going to let divisive times or divisive individuals affect our agenda."
Despite Tomlin's order, one Steelers player did make out on to the field for the national anthem, and that player was Alejandro Villanueva. While the anthem was played, Villanueva stood just outside the player's tunnel at Soldier Field.
As for the rest of the team, they all remained in the locker room during the anthem with the exception of Tomlin, who stood on the sideline by himself.
Villanueva is a former Army Ranger, so he probably made it pretty clear to Tomlin that he was going to stand on the field for the anthem, no matter what.
There have been dozens of protests against racial injustice across the NFL in Week 3, and you can stay up-to-date on what's been happening by clicking here and checking out our live blog.
