LOOK: Out-of-work Johnny Manziel trolls Browns for going 0-16 in 2017 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns just cannot catch a break. The team could not even manage to pull off an 0-16 season without it becoming the most painful process possible.

The only good news for Cleveland is the multiple top-five draft picks the team holds in the 2018 NFL Draft. And even that came with a parade around the stadium for the team going winless. Things are so rough that the team's old quarterback, Johnny Manziel, is even trolling the team.

Manziel, who was offered a two-year contract by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, ended a lengthy social media hiatus on Sunday when he popped up and dropped an Instagram photo trolling the Browns.

"0-16szn," Manziel wrote, which is short for "0-16 season." He would later delete the post.

0-16 ➡️ Getting trolled by Johnny Manziel pic.twitter.com/3Pig7EvRH0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2018

Manziel would then post something else, putting up a picture of himself in no uniform, throwing a football and writing "ComebackSZN."

The former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick has been attempting to make a comeback for quite some time now, preferably with an NFL team. He had too many red flags to even land with a Canadian Football League team, however, and was ruled ineligible to sign a contract in the CFL by the commissioner.

Manziel has since been cleared to do so, and could potentially ink a deal with the Tiger-Cats whenever he wants. It's possible he will prefer to try and get a gig in the NFL, but it would probably be wise to stop kicking the Browns while they're down.

NFL teams want to see that Manziel has changed and that he's approaching life in a more mature way. Baiting a winless team, even one who previously cut him, isn't a great look.

Fortunately Manziel realized it and deleted the post. But unfortunately the Internet never forgets.