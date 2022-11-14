The Packers gutted out a much-needed win against Dallas Cowboys as the 31-28 overtime victory snapped the club's five-game losing skid. While Aaron Rodgers was able to help move the offense down the field to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime, this win didn't come without the quarterback briefly butting heads with coach Matt LaFleur.

With less than two minutes left to go in regulation, the Packers defense was able to force a three-and-out by the Cowboys and gave their offense the ball back at their own 33-yard line with a chance to win the game. After two running plays brought them to a third-and-1 situation at their 42-yard line, Green Bay called a timeout and LaFleur proceeded to call a pass play, which fell incomplete.

After that play, Rodgers was seen expressing his frustration to LaFleur about his decision to pass the football instead of running it. Had they kept the ball on the ground, they likely would have had a better chance of not only moving the chains but it wouldn't have stopped the clock giving Dallas time to possibly go down the field and win it for themselves.

While Rodgers' displeasure with that play call was evident in that clip, he and LaFleur were seen working on play calls together on the sideline immediately after and it didn't seem like either held too much of a grudge whatsoever. The decision also didn't prove fatal either as the Cowboys were only able to travel 19 yards on that ensuring possession before the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Green Bay defense stopped the Dallas offense after Mike McCarthy made a questionable decision himself by opting to keep his offense on the field and go for it on a fourth-and-3 try from the Packers' 35-yard line. Dak Prescott's pass fell incomplete, the Packers gained possession and Rodgers led the offense 55 yards down the field to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal.