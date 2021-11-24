Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers battled through a toe injury during his team's 34-31 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. On Tuesday, in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers joked that he was dealing with "COVID toe."

During a press conference on Wednesday, Rodgers decided to squash any rumors about his toe injury and informed the media that he does have a fractured toe that he suffered during his quarantine. Rodgers even went as far as to show his toe to the camera during the press conference.

Rodgers revealed that he suffered the fractured toe while he was working out at home during his quarantine. Following his interview on Tuesday, many were questioning whether or not Rodgers had "COVID toe" because it is an actual medical condition.

"Covid Toe is a casual name for something medically known as pernio or chilblains, which is a condition that causes symptoms as discoloration and lesions," Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal said this week. "It can be extremely painful and turn the toes purple."

Rodgers also decided to poke a little bit of fun at himself for showing his toe during the press conference. He actually changed his Twitter profile photo to one of himself holding his foot up to the camera.

After suffering the injury in quarantine, Rodgers said that his toe got stepped on in the first half against the Vikings and "kind of activated all the symptoms I was having." Even with the painful injury, Rodgers still managed to complete 23-of-33 passes for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings.

The Packers have a bye week in Week 13, so Rodgers will get some time off in order to potentially heal the toe injury after this week's contest against the Los Angeles Rams.