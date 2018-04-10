LOOK: Packers are making a small change to their uniform for the 2018 season

When the Packers take the field this season, you're probably going to notice that they've made a small addition to their uniform.

The team will be adding a patch this year to commemorate the Packers' 100th season.

Of course, the slightly confusing part here is that the Packers won't actually be celebrating their 100th year of existence until 2019. The Packers were founded by Earl "Curly" Lambeau and George Whitney Calhoun back in August 1919 and the team's 100th anniversary will be officially celebrated on August 11, 2019. However, instead of just having a one-day celebration, the team has decided to turn their 100th birthday into a 16-month celebration that kicked off on Monday with the unveiling of the patches.

Over the next 16 months, the Packers will be holding multiple events to mark the occasion. According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, those events will include a traveling exhibit, a four-day festival in July, a concert in September and the release of a 10-part documentary and history book in 2019.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the team has been working on putting this celebration together since 2013.

"I know for all of us, it's really exciting to see all the planning and the work that we've done to finally come to fruition," Murphy said, via the team's official website. "For us, what will be really exciting is to see the fans enjoying it -- whether it be 'Lambeau Field Live' or the 'Packers Experience' here during training camp."

The four-day "Packers Experience" festival will run from July 26 thru 29.

The Packers, who were actually an independent team during the first two years of their existence, have won 13 world championships and produced 25 Pro Football Hall of Famers during their lengthy time in Green Bay.

It's been a big week for the Packers. Not only did they announce their celebration plans for their 100th season, but Aaron Rodgers converted the Dalai Lama into a cheesehead.

The seems like it could bring the team some good luck for 2018. By the way, the Packers aren't the only ones gearing up for a big centennial celebration: The NFL itself will be celebrating its 100th season in 2019.