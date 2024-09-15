The Green Bay Packers' first victory of the year included a gutsy effort from backup quarterback Malik Willis, a dominant running game and a winning effort from their defense. It also included center Josh Myers throwing up on the ball during a play.

Myers vomited on the ball as he was snapping it to Willis on a third-down play.

"I asked Malik why he didn't throw the ball on that third down," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after his team's 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. "He told me that Josh threw up on the ball. I was like, that's the first time that I ever heard that. ... Malik probably didn't appreciate that."

Myers' unfortunate moment was one of the rare things that went wrong on Sunday for Green Bay. Willis, playing for injured starter Jordan Love, went 12 of 14 passing while throwing his first career touchdown pass. He also wasn't sacked while receiving stellar pass protection.

On the ground, the Packers gashed the Colts to the tune of 261 yards on 53 carries, with Josh Jacobs leading the way with 151 yards on 32 carries.

Defensively, the Packers picked off Anthony Richardson three times while holding Indianapolis to just 2 of 9 on third-down conversion attempts. Green Bay managed to withstand a big game from Jonathan Taylor, who rumbled for 103 yards on just 12 carries.

And Myers appears to be OK, too, despite his vomit that became one of the main -- and unexpected -- storylines from Week 2.