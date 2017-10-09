LOOK: Packers-Cowboys final play almost gave us craziest ending in NFL history

The wildest play in Week 5 didn't result in a touchdown, but it probably gave everyone in Green Bay a heart attack as Dallas came close to pulling off a miracle on the final play of Sunday's Packers' 35-31 win over the Cowboys.

With just five seconds left to play, the Cowboys had one chance to win, and what happened next was possibly one of the most dramatic non-scoring plays in NFL history. The play consisted of seven laterals, two fumbles, a center stripping a linebacker and went on for roughly 28 seconds of real time before Quinen Rollins ended the circus by jumping on a loose ball at the Packers' 41-yard line.

The play started when Dak Prescott took a shotgun snap from his own 25. After the snap, Prescott immediately threw a pass to Brice Butler, who was standing at the Cowboys' 35. As soon as Butler caught it, he pitched the ball to Ezekiel Elliott, who split through the Packers' defense and ran all the way into Green Bay territory before pitching the ball to Prescott at the Packers' 45-yard line.

From there, Prescott lateraled it to Butler, who lateraled it to Jason Witten, who threw a lateral that ended up on the turf. Packers linebacker Nick Perry picked up the ball, and at that point, almost everyone in the stadium -- including announcer Joe Buck -- assumed the game was over.

Nick Perry recovered a loose ball on the final play of the game, but somehow, that wasn't where the game ended. NFL/FOX

The big thing here though, is that the game wasn't over because Perry was never touched down. Cowboys center Travis Frederick [72] quickly realized that and actually stripped Perry of the ball. From there, Frederick ran down to the Packers' 38-yard line -- a full 37 yards from where the play started -- before he fumbled the final lateral.

If the Cowboys had pulled this off, it likely would've gone down as one of the craziest endings in regular season history.

Officially, the Cowboys were credited with two lost fumbles on the play, and the Packers were credited with one. There were more turnovers on the final play (three) than there were on all the other plays combined in the game (one).

Anyway, you can see the entire play below.