The first half of Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings simply was a struggle for the Green Bay Packers.

They fell behind 28-0 after quarterback Jordan Love, who returned to action for the first time since Week 1 after an MCL sprain, threw two interceptions, one in tight coverage intended for Christian Watson and another after a pass hit receiver Romeo Doubs.

However, their luck began to change after Vikings punt returner Jalen Nailor muffed a punt on a fair catch after losing the football in the Wisconsin sun. Packers receiver Bo Melton recovered the punt down at the three right in front of the end zone. Love completed his first pass near the goal to Doubs to get down to the Vikings one, but it appeared as though he may have caught the pass in the end zone. The officials decided he caught the pass just in front of the goal line, and since the play occurred with 39 seconds in the half, the onus is on the referees to decide if they wanted to review the play.

They did not, which had Packers head coach Matt LaFleur irate. He sprinted down the sideline to yell at the officials about their decision, and the encounter escalated to a point in which the referees were no longer comfortable. That led to LaFleur being called for an unsportsmanlike penalty.

LaFleur's blood pressure likely settled down to a certain degree on the very next play when Love hit Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed on a beautiful wheel route for a 15-yard touchdown after the penalty on the head coach.

Green Bay has the ball to start the second half, looking to claw their way back from a 28-7 halftime deficit.