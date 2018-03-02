LOOK: Packers offensive lineman is trying to recruit Rob Gronkowski to Green Bay

It's been more than four weeks since the end of the 2017 season and we still have no idea if Rob Gronkowski is going to play in 2018.

Although a report from Wednesday suggested that Gronk will definitely be on the field next season, Drew Rosenhaus shot that down during an interview on Friday. As Gronk's agent, Rosenhaus is one of the few people who would probably know what Gronk is going to do next season, and he says that Gronk hasn't decided yet.

In an interview with PFT Live, Rosenhaus said there's no timetable for Gronk to make a decision. Since Gronk clearly seems to be undecided about his future, Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari decided to shoot his shot: He tried to recruit Gronk to Green Bay.

If you're going to recruit someone, that's definitely how you do it this day in age: You make up facts and then hope the person doesn't know any better. Bakhtiari also used the number 69 twice, which you know Gronk appreciates.

The problem for Bakhtiari is that even if Gronk wanted to play for the Packers, it wouldn't be possible. The Patriots tight end is under contract in New England through the 2019 season, which means the only way Gronk will be playing for the Packers is if he can talk Bill Belichick into trading him. Although Belichick basically gave Jimmy Garoppolo away for nothing, I doubt he'd do the same thing with Gronk

If you're scoring at home, here's where we are with Gronk: As of right now, he has Sylvester Stallone and the Rock trying to convince him to be an actor, he has several wrestlers trying to convince him to join WWE, and he has Bakhtiari trying to get him to Green Bay. There's a lot to choose from here. Gronk might be overwhelmed. Let's give Gronk some time to decide what he wants to do.

As for Bakhtiari, he's had a busy week of recruiting people. Besides sending a tweet to Gronk, he also shot a tweet to Muhammed Wilkerson, who was cut this week by the Jets.